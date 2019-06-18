Master carpenter returns to the place that helped him get his life on track Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Russ Filbeck said he was given a choice back in the 1950's.

After getting in some trouble the Mount Vernon sheriff gave him a choice: Boys Reform School or the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch.

Russ thought "good" sounded better than "reform." so he became one of the first few residents of the ranch.

Now he is returning to the ranch to pass down a unique skill.