News

Master carpenter returns to the place that helped him get his life on track

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 07:52 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 07:52 PM CDT

Master carpenter returns to the place that helped him get his life on track

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Russ Filbeck said he was given a choice back in the 1950's. 

After getting in some trouble the Mount Vernon sheriff gave him a choice: Boys Reform School or the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch.

Russ thought "good" sounded better than "reform." so he became one of the first few residents of the ranch.

Now he is returning to the ranch to pass down a unique skill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected