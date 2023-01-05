MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested and accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head on New Year’s Eve.

Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, of Marshfield, was formally charged with first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called by Rueckert. She told deputies that she shot her boyfriend, a 24-year-old whose name has not yet been released.

Rueckert told deputies that on the night of Dec. 30, she shot her boyfriend in the head and hid in the woods before contacting the sheriff’s office to turn herself in. However, she was later found to be incorrect. The homicide occurred around 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Marshfield Police Department officers went to Rueckert’s residence on Kari Drive in Marshfield at 4:24 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The officers looked through a window and saw a man with blood on his face laying on a bed. They entered the home and pronounced the man deceased.

During an interview, Rueckert told officers that she became upset with her boyfriend when she found messages to other females on his phone. She said she used a 9mm handgun to shoot him once in the head while he was sleeping.

Rueckert informed officers where the weapon was — in a backpack inside a black 2006 Mercury SUV that she had driven to Dallas County before turning herself in. Marshfield is in adjacent Webster County. When officers found the SUV and gun, they discovered the handgun was fully loaded, save one bullet.

Rueckert said that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the situation. They did not physically fight, nor had they since their relationship began in May of 2022.

Rueckert has a hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 17 in Marshfield.