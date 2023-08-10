BUFFALO, Mo. – A jury trial has been set for September of 2024 for a woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in Webster County on Dec. 31, 2022.

The first-degree murder case against Madison Rueckert is to be heard in Dallas County on a change of venue, according to online court documents.

She is accused of shooting Jonathan Miller in the head on New Year’s Eve after finding text messages to other women on his phone, according to the probable cause statement in the case.

Five days have been set aside for the trial – Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. She is being held without bond at the Dallas County Jail and is to appear July 3, 2024, for a pre-trial conference.