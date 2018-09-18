Marketwatch - September 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Here is a recap of the markets and latest financial news for Tuesday, September 18:

The Nikkei close up 326 point.

The Dow dropped 92 points at the close Monday.

And the Nasdaq also lost Monday, down 114 point.

Global natural disasters are having an impact on energy prices. The aftermath of Hurricane Florence and a typhoon in China is causing crude oil prices to move higher on worries about global oil supplies.

Pay on Wall Street now stands at the highest level since the financial crisis. According to the new york city comptroller's office, the average salary reached more than $422-thousand dollars in 2017. The report showed that jobs in the securities industry have the highest pay over any other occupation in New York City.

40 billion mobile phone calls are expected to be placed in 2019. About half are expected to be scam. Tech company First Orion, says in 2018 nearly 30 percent of all calls were scam calls. One of the most popular strategies is so-called neighborhood spoofing. That is where the scammer disguises the digits to look like a familiar number on caller ID.

And next April, Hawaiian Airlines will begin flying non-stop from Boston to Honolulu. The longest regularly scheduled domestic route in history. Hawaiian Airlines will offer five flights a week on an airbus a-330. The route is five-thousand 95 miles. Flight time: 11 hours 40 minutes westbound. And ten hours 15 minutes on the return.



