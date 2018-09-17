Marketwatch - September 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here is a recap of the markets and latest financial news for Monday, September 17:

The Nikkei is up 273 points today in Tokyo.

The Dow ended Friday up 8.

And the Nasdaq lost 3.

Amazon is investigating claims that some employees solicited bribes in order to manipulate sales on the site.

The Wall Street Journal says the workers offered confidential company data to 3rd-party sellers in exchange for as little as $80.

The Journal also says that, for a price, the employees were willing to delete negative product reviews.

Amazon told the newspaper it has "zero tolerance" for abuse of its systems.

Time magazine once again has a new owner.

The venerable weekly now belongs to tech billionaire Marc Benioff.

The Salesforce.com founder paid the Meredith corporation $190 million for the magazine.

It's the second time that time has changed hands this year.

And JP Morgan's chief executive has walked back his claim that he would beat president trump in the next election.

Last week, Jamie Dimon said he's smarter and as tough as the president.

President Trump responded by blasting the CEO on Twitter.

Yesterday, Dimon said he regretted what he'd said, admitting that his comments prove he wouldn't be a good politician.