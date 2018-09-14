Marketwatch - September 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Here is a recap of the markets and latest financial news for Friday, September 14:

The Nikkei is up 273 points today in Japan.

The Dow gained 147 points Thursday.

The Nasdaq added 59.

Facebook is expanding its fact-checking program to improve on fighting fake news and misinformation. The social media giant has more than two dozen third-party fact checkers analyzing news articles, and now they'll also be looking at photos and videos. Content found to be untrue or misleading will be labeled as such by facebook.

Space-X says it has signed on the first private passenger to fly into space and around the moon. In a tweet last night, Elon Musk's company said it's "an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space." Space-X will announce who the person is on Monday.

And Volkswagen is ending production of its iconic Beetle next summer. The German car-maker started making the vehicle in 1938 during the nazi era. It was later adopted by hippies in the U.S. The Beetle had a comeback in 1998, but sales have slowed recently as consumers move toward SUVs. The company didn't rule out bringing back the Bug in the future.

