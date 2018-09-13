Marketwatch - September 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here is a recap of the markets and latest financial news for Thursday, September 13:

The Nikkei jumped 216 points today in Toyko.

The Dow gained 27 points Wednesday.

The Nasdaq lost 18.

U.S household incomes rose for the third straight year in 20-17 as more people gain full time employment. That's according to new Census figures released yesterday, which also showed the amount of Americans living in poverty dropped for the third year in a row as well. However, income inequality has worsened as the wealthiest Americans enjoyed larger pay bumps.

The Food and Drug Aministration is threatening to ban all flavored e-cigarettes in the U.S. The head of the FDA called the surge in teen use of e-cigs an epidemic, and told the five largest manufacturers they have 60 days to produce plans to mitigate underage use of their products.

And airlines are cancelling hundreds of flights in an out of the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall tomorrow. For those stuck in the region, AirBnB has activated its disaster response program to help local residents evacuate. The program also helps emergency relief workers find temporary housing with local hosts, free of charge.

