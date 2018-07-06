Marketwatch, July 6,  2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Here's a look at the markets for July 6, 2018...

The Nikkei is up 241 points today in Japan.

The Dow gained 182 points Thursday.

And the Nasdaq is up 84.

U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports have taken effect this morning. The Trump Administration imposed $34-billion worth of imports on more than 800 products coming from China. President Trump said an additional $16-billion of tariffs will take effect in two weeks and threatened more than half-a-trillion-dollars worth if China retaliates with their own tariffs on U.S. goods.

Samsung announced today its second quarter operating profit rose five percent over last year. That's smaller than expected and ends four straight quarters of record earnings. Sales of Samsung's Galaxy S9 have been weak as consumers hold onto their smartphones longer.



And the July 4th box office revenue hit a five year high. The heat wave in the northeast and midwest is credited with pushing more people into the air conditioned theaters. According to Comscore, ticket sales for the day were $43.5 million, 29 percent higher than last year.