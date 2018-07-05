Marketwatch, July 5,  2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Nikkei fell 170 points today in Tokyo.

The Dow and Nasdaq were closed yesterday for the holiday.





It may have been a holiday yesterday but President Trump wasn't letting up on his criticism of OPEC.

He tweeted that the Organization Of Petroleum Exporting Countries- or OPEC- is driving gas prices higher.

OPEC has been a target of the president's criticism in recent weeks.

Virtually all of the hundreds of wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties in California are open and welcoming guests after wildfires hit the area nearly nine months ago.

Only one winery - Signorello Estate - burned down in Napa county out of more than 500 and the owner is rebuilding.

And a Netflix original series called "Sacred Games" launched in India for the first time.

The streaming service is spending $8 billion on original content this year as it tries to cement its global dominance.

Netflix's international streaming revenue grew more than 58 percent last year.