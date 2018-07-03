Marketwatch, July 3,  2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here's a look at the markets for July 3, 2018...

The Nikkei is down 26 points today in Tokyo.

The Dow added 36 points Monday.

The Nasdaq gained 57.

President Trump is warning the world trade organization that if the U.S. isn't treated properly, quote, "we will be doing something." The president denied plans to withdraw from the WTO but said Monday that he hopes the trade organization changes its ways.

Yelp.com does not have to remove defamatory posts by its users, the California Supreme Court ruled Monday. In a 4-to-3 opinion, the decision overturned a lower court's ruling that Yelp had said could lead to the removal of negative reviews and a skewed assessment of businesses. The ruling is seen as a victory for internet companies like Facebook and Twitter, who warned the lower court's ruling could have been used to silence all types of speech online.

And Lyft has bought the biggest bike sharing company in the U.S. The ride-hailing company acquired Motivate, which operates Citi Bike in New York and Capital Bikeshare in Washington DC, among others. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.