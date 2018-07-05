Marijuana Operation Revealed in House Fire Caused by Fireworks

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of KNWA

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) -- Fireworks caused a Centerton house fire that killed a dog and revealed a marijuana growing operation.

Jose Luis Estrada, 21, and Fredrick Gudino, 23, were both arrested in the 600 block of Zachary on suspicion of manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a drug premises, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to animals, according to a news release issued by Lt. Anthony Keck with the Centerton Police Department.

Police officers and firefighters were called to Zachary regarding a house that was fully engulfed in flames. Fireworks had caused the fire, Keck said.

"While the fire was being extinguished, firefighters located an illegal marijuana grow inside the residence," Keck said.

Police obtained a search warrant and found several marijuana plants, 4.25 pounds of dried marijuana and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to Keck.

Keck also said that a dog was killed in the fire.