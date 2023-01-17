It’s the beginning of the year and millions of people across the country celebrated with a margarita.

Those beverages cost a lot less in Missouri than in other states, according to the personal finance site FinanceBuzz.com.

The average price for a house margarita in the U.S. is $8.48, according to the analysis of the site.

Bar-goers in both Missouri and Kansas will pay much less. Finance Buzz determined the average price of a margarita in the Show-me state is $7.07. That compares to $6.77 across the state line in Kansas.

Finance Buzz said at an average price of $11.63 a margarita, people living in Nevada will pay the most to toast this Cinco de Mayo. Alabama has the lowest average margarita price at $5.83 according to the analysis.

People in all but eight states can expect to pay an average of less than $10 for each margarita they drink.

The entire analysis is published online.

The site analyzed data from more than 500 restaurants and bars across the country to come up with the price list. The smallest house lime margarita or equivalent from current online menus of at least 10 establishments in each state were included in the analysis. All prices were collected during the past month.