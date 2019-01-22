Many Gather for MLK Day March Downtown Video

SPRINGFIELD - A feeling of excitement in downtown Springfield today as the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March wove its way through the streets.

The new leader of Springfield's NAACP said it's important to honor Martin Luther King Jr., because he stood for an America that included everyone.

The march began at Mediacom Ice Park and ended at the Gillioz Theatre, where marchers enjoyed a special program honoring Dr. King.

Toni Robinson, President of the NAACP in Springfield, told us she believes change starts from within each person.

"Everyone has different experiences. It doesn't matter if you're gay, straight, black or white, we all have different experiences, and until we choose to come together and until we choose to come together on very common ground, we will not have progress," Toni Robinson President of the Springfield NAACP said.

Robinson said she hopes her leadership can help motivate people to get involved in the NAACP, and in the community.