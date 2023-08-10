MANSFIELD, Mo. – Water service for the city of Mansfield has been cut off today after a part breakdown on a water main, according to Mansfield City Clerk Nancy Conley.

Parts to repair the damage are ordered and digging has begun.

There is no estimate for when water pressure can be re-established, but the city hopes for repairs done by the end of the day.

A boil order will be required after service is resumed.

The city is reaching out to the Red Cross to seek alternative water supplies.

Conley said Convoy of Hope is providing bottles of water to the community at City Hall for distribution near the Fire Department Bays of the Building. It is estimated to be operational for folks to come and get what they need by approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11.

OzarksFirst will update this story as it develops.