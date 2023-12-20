SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are in search for a man who stole a truck from a dealership and is currently on the run.

According to a post from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Facebook group, a man, described as a white male with black/grey neck tattoos, stole a truck from a dealership and almost struck an employee while fleeing.

The Sheriff believes the suspect arrived at the dealership in a Durango.

Suspect on cam – Courtesy: Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office

Possible suspect’s vehicle – Courtesy: Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office

The post said a few hours later, the suspect wrecked the truck in Springfield at West Bypass and Grand and fled on foot. He was seen fleeing with another male with a similar build, height, and weight.

The suspects were last seen running East on Lombard.

Police ask if you have any information on the suspects to contact Sgt. Phillips at 417-466-2131 Ext. 2351 or call dispatch 417-316-6006.