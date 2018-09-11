Mandatory Evacuations in Carolians Ordered as Hurricane Florence Threatens Video

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Florence has grown into a Category-4 hurricane and could grow as it takes aim at the southeastern U.S. It's expected to make landfall by Thursday. Here's the latest on how residents, even those inland, are preparing for what some forecasters fear could be a Hurricane-Harvey-type event.

About a million and a half people living along the coast have been ordered to evacuate in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia ahead of Florence. Moving in at a stength that may reach Category 5, it's poised to potentially become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the eastern seaboard in decades.

"We got the hurricane and the surge, which may be as high as ten feet, maybe more, maybe less, we don't know, coming at us from the ocean," said Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) "Then after that, we're going to have water coming down flooding us."

Residents inland are also filling sandbags and preparing for a the storm may stall out and dump days of rain over the entire region.

"Taping up the windows before putting boards on them, making sure that the top seals and sides on the windows are nice and caulked so I don't have to worry about water dripping in the top," said Ben DeHaven, a resident of Charleston.

Those trying to heed the advice of officials telling them to stock up on goods, are often times finding it difficult.

"Right now we're looking for water. We've been to Walmart and the shelves are clear, then we stopped at Walgreens and the shelves are clear, and so we decided to bypass the water and come to Lowes to get batteries," one resident told CBS News.

Airlines, including american and southwest, have started letting passengers change travel plans that take them into the hurricane's possible path.

Even the military isn't taking any chances. The naval fleet at the Norfolk Naval Base is scrambling around 30 ships out to sea out of the storm's path.

