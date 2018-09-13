Manafort in Plea Deal Talks Video

WASHINGTON DC -- As both sides in Paul Manafort's second trial prepare for court, the Washington Post is reporting that Manafort may be considering a plea deal to avoid trial.

With the start of Paul Manafort's second criminal trial just days away, his team is in talks with the special counsel about a possible plea deal, according to the Washington Post.

At this point, these are ongoing conversations that might not result in a plea.

But either way, it's a sudden shift in strategy for manafort's defense team, who waved off any such talks at the start of Manafort's Virginia trial in late July.

When asked "Any chance that he may decide to flip and cooperate?"

"No chance," said Manafort's attorney Kevin Downing.

But three weeks after saying that, Manafort was found guilty on eight of the eighteen charges against him.

Possibly alerting Manafort's team to the uphill battle they face in the DC case where Manafort is charged with money laundering and failing to file as a foreign agent.

If Manafort were to work out a plea deal, it's unclear if he would provide any information about the president, who praised his former campaign chairman after the guilty verdict.

"One of the reasons I respect Paul Manafort so much is he went through that trial," President Trump said.

Meanwhile, as the president continues his sustained attacks on the special counsel -- "It is a rigged witch hunt. I've said it for a long time," President Trump repeated.

A new CNN poll shows Robert Mueller's approval rating for handling the Russia investigation now outpaces the approval rating for Donald Trump's handling of it by 20 points -- 50 to 30 percent.

That's an improvement for Mueller's team by three points since August....and a dip for Donald Trump of four points from the same period.

The latest poll is the first since Manafort's partial guilty verdict and Michael Cohen's guilty plea.

And it suggests the repeated renunciations of Mueller's probe by Trump -- "I say it, I say it again, that whole situation is a rigged witch hunt; it's a totally rigged deal." aren't working.

Jessica Schneider, CNN

