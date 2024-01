BRANSON, Mo. — A man received a gunshot wound at a Branson motel, according to the city.

City of Branson Communication Director Lisa Rau said the incident occurred around midnight on Friday and the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

While Rau said the shooting happened outside a motel, she did not give its name.

The city believes that the people involved knew each other and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Rau said no arrests have been made at this time.