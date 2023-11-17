SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The man who shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in the face with a sawed-off shotgun was sentenced to 25 years in prison today.

Justin Jackman confessed to shooting Trooper Colton Beck back in December 2021.

“Today was the closing of a chapter in our life,” Beck said after the sentencing. “Some would say a big chapter. But I’m just glad that, you know, we can move on from it today.”

Court documents show on Dec. 10, 2021, Beck saw a black pickup truck run a red light at the U.S. 60 and Glenstone intersection. He initially pulled the truck over, but then the driver sped away.

“It was a day that I was out doing my job, like any other day,” Beck said. “The only difference was that this happened to me. I didn’t think it would happen to me.”

Beck was able to find the truck again, and a chase began through a neighborhood. The truck then got stuck in a ravine. As Beck approached the truck, the driver, later identified as Jackman, fired one shotgun blast that hit Beck in the head and chest.

Justin Jackman, Courtesy of Greene County Jail

Jackman ran away from the scene and Trooper Beck was taken to the hospital. After an overnight manhunt, Jackman was found by troopers shortly after 7 a.m. and taken into custody.

Court documents show Jackman confessed to driving away from the traffic stop and shooting Beck. Jackman was charged with:

First-degree assault, serious physical injury or special victim

Armed Criminal Action

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop

On Nov. 17, 2023, Jackman was sentenced on those charges for 25 years, 15 years, 10 years and 1 year, serving them all concurrently.

“I’m ready to move on with my career,” Beck said outside the courthouse.

Dozens of troopers and police officers showed up to the sentencing in support of Beck, including former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, who was hit by a car outside police headquarters and paralyzed.

“It brings us to tears when we think about it and we see all these blue shirts and these guys in uniform and our friends and family that came from across the state to be here for us today,” Beck said.

Now, Beck says he’s going to continue serving the community.

“Back to the grind. I’m on the clock right now, which is a great thing to say,” Beck said. “I get to watch my kids grow up. We all get to thrive together. So that’s what’s next in our life.”