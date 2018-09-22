courtesy: KFVS

The son of Lambert's Cafe founder was indicted this month on five sex crimes, including two counts of sex trafficking of a child.

Court documents say Benjamin P. Lambert, 50, enticed two children to participate in a sex act for money and also filmed sexual contact involving the two children.

Court documents say Lambert had a photo of one of the children posing nude in front of a mirror and used his home address in Ozark for prostitution purposes.

The alleged sex crimes took place between April and August of 2015, court documents say.

The most recently available documents filed with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office say Lambert is the president of the Lambert's Cafe in Ozark.

The News-Leader called the Ozark restaurant Friday night for comment and was referred to a manager.

