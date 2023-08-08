SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield is charged and is being sought on charges he stole equipment and tools from two places in December.

Thomas Spurgeon has not been contacted since December 2022, when Springfield police came into contact with him regarding a stolen trailer, among other items.

According to a probable cause statement, Spurgeon and another person are accused of breaking into several vehicles on Dec. 9, 2022 and stealing items such as tools, tires and wheels. One victim reported over $11,000 worth of items stolen from his vehicle.

Spurgeon was detained for this incident but was released and was later involved in another burglary.

On Dec. 12, 2022, SPD’s vehicle theft unit received information that a stolen trailer with stolen property was parked on Walnut Street and a Hilti concrete scanner was among the stolen items. The scanner was valued at $40,000.

After police left the residence on Walnut, two hours later, police responded to the report of two males abandoning a trailer at a location on West Page.

Police seized the trailer and had it impounded. Tools were left under the trailer, according to police, including the concrete scanner and a Milwaukee hole saw set that had the name “McCarthy” written on it.

The other tools, along with the scanner that was seized from the trailer were determined to be stolen during the burglary of a jobsite shipping container owned by McCarthy Construction. The container had been broken into sometime between December 2 and December 5, 2022.

It is believed that Spurgeon may have returned to his home state of Oklahoma, according to the probable cause statement.

He has prior felony arrests for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing and first-degree property damage