LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A man who was operating a boat and crashed into a breakwater which killed one woman and injured two people has been charged with multiple offenses.

Bobby Childers, 60, is charged with boating while intoxicated (BWI) resulting in death, BWI resulting in serious physical injury and BWI resulting in physical injury after the accident on Aug. 26, 2023.

Nicolette McKenna, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Two other passengers in the boat were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

According to a probable cause statement, witnesses told police that Childers was purposely jumping waves behind large cruisers and asked to stop by people aboard the boat.

Police asked Childers what happened at the hospital and he stated, “I drank too much,” according to the probable cause statement.

A chemical test showed that Childers blood alcohol content was .161, just over double the legal alcohol limit in Missouri.

Childers is scheduled for an appearance in court on Jan. 9, 2024.