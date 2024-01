SPRINGFIELD — Police arrested one person after stabbing a person at a mobile home.

Springfield Police say a call came in for a domestic situation around 5:30 a.m. at the Homestead Acres Mobile Home Park on W. Chestnut on Monday.

The victim was stabbed in the back and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained after walking away from the scene. Officers say the two people involved knew each other.