SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman accused of stabbing a man at a home on North Main on Monday evening was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Springfield Police Department spokeswoman Cris Swaters said the 30-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man who was checking on the home in the 900 block of North Main. The house should have been vacant.

The woman and another person were at the home and a disturbance arose between them and the man checking on the house. That man was stabbed, Swaters said.

The two suspects fled but the woman returned while officers were still on the scene and was arrested. She had not been formally charged as of September 26.

The injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.