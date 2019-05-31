Man shot in Rolla after entering a residence uninvited

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Pixabay

ROLLA, Mo.-- In the early morning hours of May 31, 2019, at approximately 12:05 a.m. Rolla police department respond to a residence for a report of a disturbance going on.

While responding to the call, police were informed that someone had been shot in the residence in the 100 block of S Elm St.

When police arrived at scene they made contact with three male subjects that said the fourth male subject had been shot and was inside the residence.

The victim had a single gun shot wound to the face. He was transported to the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia for treatment.

The victim is in critical condition.

Investigators said the victim, whom they didn't know, had shown up unannounced and entered the residence.

The victim got into an altercation with the occupants of the residence and threatened them with physical violence. While the altercation was going on one of the occupants got a handgun and shot the suspect one time.

At this time no arrest have been made and the investigation is still going on.