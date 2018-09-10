Man Shot in Rogersville Dies Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: Greene County Jail [ + - ] Video

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. -- We have new information this morning n a shooting in Rogersville over the weekend.

The Greene County Sheriff says the man who was shot -- 41 year old Samuel Biggs -- has died from his injuries in a hospital.

Police believe 45 year old Melanie Spencer, from Springfield, was shooter.

She's been charged with assault, but additional charges could be filed.

Saturday, officers were responding to a call about a woman, claiming she shot her boyfriend.

When deputies arrived, they found biggs with a gunshot, but spencer was not there.

Officers were able to ping her cell phone through g-p-s to track her.

Spencer is currently in jail on a half a million dollar bond.The investigation is still ongoing.