News

Man Shot in Rogersville Dies

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 04:53 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 05:59 AM CDT

Man Shot in Rogersville Dies

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. -- We have new information this morning n a shooting in Rogersville over the weekend.

The Greene County Sheriff says the man who was shot -- 41 year old Samuel Biggs -- has died from his injuries in a hospital.

Police believe 45 year old Melanie Spencer, from Springfield, was shooter.

She's been charged with assault, but additional charges could be filed.

Saturday, officers were responding to a call  about a woman, claiming she shot her boyfriend.

When deputies arrived, they found biggs with a gunshot, but spencer was not there.

Officers were able to ping her cell phone through g-p-s to track her.

Spencer is currently in jail on a half a million dollar bond.The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected