Man Shot in Rogersville Dies
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. -- We have new information this morning n a shooting in Rogersville over the weekend.
The Greene County Sheriff says the man who was shot -- 41 year old Samuel Biggs -- has died from his injuries in a hospital.
Police believe 45 year old Melanie Spencer, from Springfield, was shooter.
She's been charged with assault, but additional charges could be filed.
Saturday, officers were responding to a call about a woman, claiming she shot her boyfriend.
When deputies arrived, they found biggs with a gunshot, but spencer was not there.
Officers were able to ping her cell phone through g-p-s to track her.
Spencer is currently in jail on a half a million dollar bond.The investigation is still ongoing.
