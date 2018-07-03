Man Shot Dead by Police After Wielding Swords Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Police shot and killed a Missouri man after he allegedly threatened them with samurai swords.

60 year old Larry San Nicholas died at the hospital Sunday.

Grandview police were called to his home by family who were concerned about his mental state.

Officers fired beanbags at San Nicholas, but they say that didn't stop his charge towards police.

That's when shots were fired.

Family members and neighbors say he was a kind man.

"He adopted me when I was 5 years old as his own kid. He raised me up. I became a soldier, my son is a soldier now. That's our lives, we teach our kids to serve our country," said Frank Arceo.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating to see if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

(WDAF for CNN)