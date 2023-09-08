JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The man who was found guilty of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael in 2017 was sentenced to life without parole.

On August 6, 2017, Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael pulled over a vehicle being driven by Ian McCarthy for a minor traffic offense. McCarthy exited the vehicle and shot Officer Michael in the heart one time with a high-power rifle.

McCarthy fled the scene and after a two-day manhunt, he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Attorney General’s Office was asked to assist the Henry County Prosecuting Attorney.