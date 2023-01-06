SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who killed three people in Springfield in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison on January 6, 2023.

Luis Perez was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole and two life sentences with the possibility of parole. The sentences will run consecutively.

Perez was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault on Oct. 26, 2022.

Perez was charged with shooting and killing his ex-roommates in 2018. The next day, police said he killed the woman who gave him the gun he used in the other killings.

Judge Thomas Mountjoy presided over the case.