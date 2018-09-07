Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder Charges

WASHBURN, Mo. - A man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for murder charges.

Christopher Paschall, 38, has been sentenced to life in prison on two murder charges, 60 years for armed criminal action, 7 years for parental kidnapping and another 20 years for a separate charge of armed criminal action.

Here is some background on the case:

According to a probable cause statement, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in rural Washburn on Jan. 5, 2015, after a man called 911 but was unable to say anything to the dispatcher.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 29-year-old Casey Lee Brace dead on the floor. Her grandfather, 76-year-old Herb Townsend, was injured and told officers that he and Brace had been shot by Paschall.

Townsend was unable to say anything else and was taken to a Springfield hospital, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies learned that Paschall and Brace's two-year-old child had been in the home at the time of the murders. Investigators said Paschall took the child after the shootings.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing girl, and Paschall was found with her at his mother's home in Springdale.