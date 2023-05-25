WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A West Plains man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was found in his home.

According to a West Plains Police Department press release, Kenneth L. Lannais, 37, was sentenced to serve 108 months (9 years) in prison for the receipt and distribution of child pornography.

In December 2020, the Southwest MO Cyber Task Force worked with the National Center of Missing & Exploited Children to find a Google account that displayed CSAM.

On May 2021, police served a warrant at Lannais’ home seizing several items capable of storing digital evidence of CSAM.

Lannais admitted to investigators that he did possess the CSAM files in a post-Miranda interview.