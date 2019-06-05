Man sentenced to 3 of 29 charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.-- A man was sentenced on June 5, 2019, to three felony counts, 26 felony counts were dismissed.

William White, from Rogersville, pleaded guilty on counts of second- degree domestic assault : 14 years in prison and on each of two abuse or neglect of a child; 12 years in prison.

These sentences run concurrent with one another.

White was originally in Christian County jail on 29 felony counts including rape, sodomy, kidnapping, sexual abuse, domestic assault, armed criminal action, statutory sodomy with a person less than 14-years-old, child abuse or neglect, and tampering with a victim in continuous incidents involving a mother and child dating back to March 2013.

He was accused of raping a woman on a daily basis for two years. He would also mentally, emotionally, and physically assaults a little boy and his mother.

