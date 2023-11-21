HOUSTON, Mo. – A Texas County man charged with the stabbing murder of a 30-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree murder.

Adam Reams was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of Billy J. Hayes Jr. of Houston, Mo. on November 21, 2023.

Officers with the Houston Police Department found Hayes Jr. in a home with multiple stab wounds on June 2, 2021. Reams was taken into custody and later charged with 1st-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse.

Later, the 1st-degree murder charge was downgraded to 2nd-degree, and the other two charges were dismissed.

He pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder on August 9, 2023.