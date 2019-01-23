Man sentenced for sexually abusing 5-year-old while stationed at Fort Leonard Wood Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) - The victim did not hold back.

A young woman, who was sexually abused by Craig Ralston when she was just 5 years old, got the chance to make her feelings known on Tuesday.

Before Ralston's sentencing at the federal courthouse in Springfield, the prosecutor handling the case read the victim's letter to the judge.

"You are a horribly pathetic excuse for a human being," the victim wrote. "There is no good in you."

The victim went on to say that Ralston, 40, was a "perverted waste of life" who would amount to "nothing." And despite the abuse, the victim wrote that she is living a successful life with a family and an ongoing college education.

