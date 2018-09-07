Man Sent to Hospital after Motorcycle Involved Accident Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being involved in a triple car accident in Springfield.

Around 10:30 p.m. Springfield Police say a driver ran a red light and struck a vehicle at the intersection of Glenstone and Sunshine.



That vehicle then hit the car in front of them, which caused that car to hit a motorcycle.



The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Officers do not suspect impairment was a factor.

