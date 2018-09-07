News

Man Sent to Hospital after Motorcycle Involved Accident

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 05:26 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being involved in a triple car accident in Springfield.

Around 10:30 p.m. Springfield Police say a driver ran a red light and struck a vehicle at the intersection of Glenstone and Sunshine. 
    
That vehicle then hit the car in front of them, which caused that car to hit a motorcycle. 
    
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 
    
Officers do not suspect impairment was a factor.
 

