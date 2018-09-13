Man Recovering in Howell County After Stabbing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. - A man is recovering after he was stabbed in Howell County Wednesday afternoon.

A sergeant with the Howell County Sheriff's Office told us the stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. on State Route AB.

One man was hurt and the investigation continues as deputies talk to witnesses and gather information.

No one has been arrested or charged.