Man Rams Truck into TV Station in Dallas Video

DALLAS - A man drove a pickup truck into the front of a television station in Dallas, Texas this morning.

He rammed the truck into the FOX4 news building over and over again, smashing the building's windows and crushing the truck's front end.

The driver then got out of the truck, started yelling, and scattered papers all over the sidewalk and street.

No injuries were reported but the damage is significant.

The man did not make it into the building, though most employees were evacuated.

Police arrested him and also called in the bomb squad.