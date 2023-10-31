ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — A man entered a guilty plea on Monday, October 30 for involuntary manslaughter after an accidental shooting in July 2022.

Blake Beckelman, 21, remains out of jail on bond with conditions and must report to probation and parole by Wednesday, November 1.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive man who had been shot near Rogersville. When deputies arrived, Beckelman told them that he had accidentally shot the man, Laterrian Jarman, according to the statement. Jarman later died at the hospital.

The statement went on to say that Beckelmen pointed a semi-automatic pistol at Jarman as a joke. He thought the gun was empty when he pulled the trigger.

Beckelman’s sentencing is set for Jan. 31, 2024.