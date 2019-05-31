Man Outsmarts His Scammer Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A man reported a scam attempt to the Forsyth Police Dept. This happened a couple days ago.

Robert Wheeler showed an officer that he received an $1800 check in the mail. Wheeler was asked to advertise an anonymous company on his car. He also was instructed to return a portion of that check to the scam artist.

Wheeler knew immediately that this situation had ‘scam' written all over it.

"They just said cash the check... 'we'll go from there...," Wheeler said. "So that set off alarms to me."

Staff Sgt. Steve Huggins of the Forsyth Police Dept. offered some advice regarding how to avoid scams like this.

"Make sure that you investigate yourself thoroughly that what you're getting is legitimate," Sgt. Huggins said. "Because chances are pretty good in this day and age, especially with the scam artists, that its not."