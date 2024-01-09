MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Afton, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 43 one mile north of Southwest City early Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Irvin Roach, 47, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu when it was hit head-on in the middle of the roadway by a 2018 Honda Pilot heading south.

The driver of the Honda was sent to the Integris Grove Hospital in Grove, Oklahoma to treat minor injuries.

According to the report, this is Troop D’s first fatal crash of 2024.