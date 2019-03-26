Man killed in hit and run in Reynolds County
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. - A man from Richland was hit and killed by a car early Monday morning in Reynolds County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Seth Bryson, 28, was struck by a truck around 1:30 Monday morning on Highway 72, west of Bunker, Missouri.
This is Troop G's fifth fatal accident of 2019.
To read the entire crash report, click here.
