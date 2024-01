ST. JAMES, Mo. – Ryan Curtis, 33, of St. James, has been pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred on County Road 1160 near St. James, Missouri at 7:25 a.m. on January 4.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the driver of the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer veered right off the roadway at County Road 1160, crossed onto County Road 1210, and overturned into a nearby waterway.

This is Troop I’s first fatal crash of 2024.