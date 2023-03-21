[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Headlines]

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cedar County this morning.

Clay S. Wheeler, 55, of Quincy, was pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m. on March 21.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, at 2:35 a.m., troopers investigated a crash involving a 1986 Ford F-150 driven by Wheeler.

The investigation showed that Wheeler was driving on U.S. Highway 54 about three miles east of Cedar Springs. The Ford traveled off the right side of the road, hit a fence and a tree and then overturned, ejecting Wheeler from the truck.

Wheeler was taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His next of kin has been notified.