MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — A Farmington man was killed after his off-road vehicle struck a tree on Friday night.

Darrin McIntyre, 43, was traveling eastbound on Highway H when his Polaris off-road vehicle struck an animal in the roadway and traveled off the right side of the road before striking a tree.

McIntyre was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report states he was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

This is the 55th fatality in Troop E in 2023.