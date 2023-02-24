SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The last of four people accused in connection with the deaths of a Willard couple shot to death in 2020 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Matthew Plumb pleaded guilty under a plea agreement to charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence, according to online court records. He was sentenced to five years for conspiracy and three years for tampering.

Plumb is accused of helping dispose of a weapon after the shootings of 28-year-old Alexander Chute and 30-year-old Brianna Sproul on the porch of their home in Willard on Nov. 14, 2020.

Similar charges against a relative of his were dismissed in November, but two others charged in the deaths are serving life sentences.

Alexander Chute’s ex-wife Theresa Cox, 27, and 20-year-old Duncan Bogle each were sentenced to two consecutive life terms in October.