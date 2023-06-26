SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Oronogo man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to four felonies related to the kidnapping of a Webb City woman.

Jeffrey Marsh, 35, of Oronogo, Missouri, will spend 40 years in prison without parole. Zaqouri Traves Archer, 34, of Joplin, was a co-defendant in the case and was sentenced to eight years in prison without parole.

Marsh pleaded guilty to:

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Kidnapping

Being a felon in possession of a firearm

Stalking

By pleading guilty, Marsh and Archer admitted to kidnapping a woman and transporting her from Kansas to Missouri. The victim was staying at a friend’s house in Crawford County, Kansas, to hide from Marsh, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Marsh was angry with the victim after she reported him as a suspect when her handgun was stolen. Law enforcement used a search warrant to find the stolen handgun, other firearms and stolen property in Marsh’s home on Jan. 26, 2020. Marsh was charged.

On Feb. 2, 2020, the victim was walking from her friend’s home to her car on the way to work when Marsh grabbed her and told her to get into the car at gunpoint. He and Archer duct-taped her eyes and face. At one point while driving around, Marsh put the barrel of the gun in her mouth and pulled the trigger. The weapon clicked but did not fire. Then, Marsh chambered a round and shot the weapon out of the vehicle, according to the press release.

Marsh eventually took the victim to a Webb City apartment after Archer left, where he continued to assault her and threaten her family. He demanded that she make his charges go away or he would kill her children.

The next day, on Feb. 3, 2020, Marsh took her to the Oronogo Police Department so she could reverse his charges. She told police that she was kidnapped and Marsh was later taken into custody.