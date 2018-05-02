Man from Humansville Sentenced for Child Pornography

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A man from Humansville was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to a press release from the Office of The United States Attorney Western District Of Missouri, Christopher James Lane, 32-years-old, of Humansville, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

The release says, in August of 2017, Lane pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15, 2016.

According to court documents, Lane came to the attention of law enforcement because his roommate observed child pornography on his cell phone.

Investigators searched Lane's cell phones and laptop computer and found hundreds of images of child pornography. Law enforcement also located animated child pornography, child erotica, and animated bestiality on the devices, the release says.

Court documents show that Lanes' collection included animated child pornography (anime) that depicted animals having sexual intercourse with children featuring such characters as Inspector Gadget, Lilo and Stitch, and Scooby Doo.

Lane had previously been under investigation for two separate instances of child molestation, at which time law enforcement officers located his Internet history revealing that Lane had logged onto child pornography websites.