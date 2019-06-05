Man found after standoff on North Oak Grove Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- A 32-year-old man was arrested in Webster county following a five-hour police standoff. He’s been identified, but he hasn’t been formally charged yet.

Officers were called to the home around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of north Oak Grove just off Division, which is in between Glenstone and 65.

Police surrounded the home. They looked for a man who shot a woman he knows nearby.

After several hours, officers eventually used an armored truck to push open the door, but no one was inside.



The woman who was shot was taken to a local hospital. She has non life-threatening injuries. Police say the man and woman know each other.



Authorities said this an isolated incident.

