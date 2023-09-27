SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The man who led Greene County deputies on a chase through Springfield on Monday afternoon is facing multiple charges.

Dameon Horton, 45, is facing charges of second-degree assault, resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to a person and armed criminal action after a police pursuit began on Kansas and Mount Vernon in Springfield.

According to a probable cause statement, during the pursuit Horton ran five different red lights, reached speeds of approximately 100 MPH and nearly struck multiple occupied vehicles while running from police.

One of the two passengers in the car with Horton suffered a broken back after a crash occurred near Sunshine and Marion, ending the pursuit.

The probable cause statement says that it appeared Horton was under the influence of opiates when police detained him.

Horton is flagged as being affiliated with Inglewood Family Gangsters and has multiple crime convictions in the past including assault and battery, burglary, drug trafficking and misdemeanor convictions of obstructing officers in Oklahoma.

Horton is being held at the Greene County Jail with no bond. His next appearance in court has not been scheduled at this time.