SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man entered a guilty plea to his role in a homicide that occurred in May 2023.

Payne Morse entered the guilty plea for unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

The plea agreement recommends Morse would be sentenced to five years for each charge and the sentences would run concurrently.

A judge will decide on April 8, 2024, on the sentencing.

Officers found Jimmie E. Johnson III with a gunshot wound in his chest lying in the backyard of a North National Avenue home early on May 3. Johnson died from his injuries.

The other suspect in the case, Ronald Curnow, has a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 6. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.